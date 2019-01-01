|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Healthcare Corp (OTCEM: HCCA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Corp.
There is no analysis for Healthcare Corp
The stock price for Healthcare Corp (OTCEM: HCCA) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:07:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Corp.
Healthcare Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Corp.
Healthcare Corp is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.