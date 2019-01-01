QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Healthcare Corporation of America is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthcare Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Corp (HCCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Corp (OTCEM: HCCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Corp's (HCCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthcare Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Corp (HCCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthcare Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Corp (HCCA)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Corp (OTCEM: HCCA) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:07:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Corp (HCCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Corp.

Q

When is Healthcare Corp (OTCEM:HCCA) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthcare Corp (HCCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Corp (HCCA) operate in?

A

Healthcare Corp is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.