QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Warrior Met Coal
(NYSE:HCC)
36.46
-0.07[-0.19%]
At close: Jun 2
36.53
0.0700[0.19%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.81 - 42.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding37.8M / 51.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 989.5K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E5.91
50d Avg. Price35.18
Div / Yield0.24/0.66%
Payout Ratio3.4
EPS2.84
Total Float37.8M

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC), Key Statistics

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.8B
Trailing P/E
5.91
Forward P/E
4.09
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.54
Price / Book (mrq)
1.85
Price / EBITDA
3.45
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.35
Earnings Yield
16.92%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.72
Tangible Book value per share
19.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
624.7M
Total Assets
1.6B
Total Liabilities
624.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
62.4%
Net Margin
38.62%
EBIT Margin
49.52%
EBITDA Margin
56.34%
Operating Margin
51.91%