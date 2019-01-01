ñol

High Country Bancorp
(OTCQX:HCBC)
44.00
00
At close: May 25
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.7 - 47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap45.4M
P/E10.38
50d Avg. Price44.12
Div / Yield2/4.55%
Payout Ratio47.17
EPS0.88
Total Float-

High Country Bancorp (OTC:HCBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

High Country Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of High Country Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

High Country Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is High Country Bancorp (OTCQX:HCBC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for High Country Bancorp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for High Country Bancorp (OTCQX:HCBC)?
A

There are no earnings for High Country Bancorp

Q
What were High Country Bancorp’s (OTCQX:HCBC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for High Country Bancorp

