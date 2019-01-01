ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
High Country Bancorp
(OTCQX:HCBC)
44.00
00
At close: May 25
44.25
0.25[0.57%]
PreMarket: 9:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.7 - 47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap45.4M
P/E10.38
50d Avg. Price44.12
Div / Yield2/4.55%
Payout Ratio47.17
EPS0.88
Total Float-

High Country Bancorp (OTC:HCBC), Dividends

High Country Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash High Country Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

May 5, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

High Country Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next High Country Bancorp (HCBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Country Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own High Country Bancorp (HCBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Country Bancorp (HCBC). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2015 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next High Country Bancorp (HCBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Country Bancorp (HCBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on May 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for High Country Bancorp (OTCQX:HCBC)?
A

The most current yield for High Country Bancorp (HCBC) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 17, 2004

Browse dividends on all stocks.