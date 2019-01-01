QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Hubei Minkang Pharmaceutical Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that mainly produces and markets Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and some chemical pharmaceuticals, which are purchased over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. The company produces different types of products which include pills, tablets, capsules, granules, oral liquids, syrups, mixtures, and injections, in various formulations and dosages. It markets its products in China, US, Japan, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong among other countries under the brand name MinKang. The company mainly operates its business through its subsidiary HBMK Pharmaceutical Limited. The majority of the company's revenue comes from China.

Hubei Minkang Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hubei Minkang (HBMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hubei Minkang (OTCEM: HBMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hubei Minkang's (HBMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hubei Minkang.

Q

What is the target price for Hubei Minkang (HBMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hubei Minkang

Q

Current Stock Price for Hubei Minkang (HBMK)?

A

The stock price for Hubei Minkang (OTCEM: HBMK) is $0.007 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 15:18:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hubei Minkang (HBMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hubei Minkang.

Q

When is Hubei Minkang (OTCEM:HBMK) reporting earnings?

A

Hubei Minkang does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hubei Minkang (HBMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hubei Minkang.

Q

What sector and industry does Hubei Minkang (HBMK) operate in?

A

Hubei Minkang is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.