Hubei Minkang Pharmaceutical Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that mainly produces and markets Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and some chemical pharmaceuticals, which are purchased over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. The company produces different types of products which include pills, tablets, capsules, granules, oral liquids, syrups, mixtures, and injections, in various formulations and dosages. It markets its products in China, US, Japan, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong among other countries under the brand name MinKang. The company mainly operates its business through its subsidiary HBMK Pharmaceutical Limited. The majority of the company's revenue comes from China.