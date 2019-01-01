QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
139.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Highbank Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company's project property includes Swamp Point Nort and Highland Valley Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Highbank Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highbank Resources (HBKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highbank Resources (OTCPK: HBKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highbank Resources's (HBKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highbank Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Highbank Resources (HBKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highbank Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Highbank Resources (HBKRF)?

A

The stock price for Highbank Resources (OTCPK: HBKRF) is $0.00752 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 13:37:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highbank Resources (HBKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highbank Resources.

Q

When is Highbank Resources (OTCPK:HBKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Highbank Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highbank Resources (HBKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highbank Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Highbank Resources (HBKRF) operate in?

A

Highbank Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.