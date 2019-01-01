ñol

Home Bistro
(OTCPK:HBIS)
0.4503
00
At close: Jun 2
0.9011
0.4508[100.11%]
PreMarket: 8:37AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.15 - 1.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding28.4M / 38.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.3K
Mkt Cap17.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.55
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float-

Home Bistro (OTC:HBIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home Bistro reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$801.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Home Bistro using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Home Bistro Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home Bistro (OTCPK:HBIS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Home Bistro

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Bistro (OTCPK:HBIS)?
A

There are no earnings for Home Bistro

Q
What were Home Bistro’s (OTCPK:HBIS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Home Bistro

