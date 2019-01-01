QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
53.9 - 53.9
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.8
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is a German company that operates megastores and offers do-it-yourself (DIY), home improvement, and gardening products. The company also operates in other European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Romania. The company conducts its activities through its Retail and Real estate segments. The Retail segment operates DIY megastores and garden centers, while the Real estate segment focuses on retail properties. The stores' product range includes hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials, sanitary tiles, and garden products. The majority of the company's sales are derived from its retail segment.

HORNBACH Baumarkt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HORNBACH Baumarkt (OTCGM: HBAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HORNBACH Baumarkt's (HBAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HORNBACH Baumarkt.

Q

What is the target price for HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HORNBACH Baumarkt

Q

Current Stock Price for HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF)?

A

The stock price for HORNBACH Baumarkt (OTCGM: HBAUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HORNBACH Baumarkt.

Q

When is HORNBACH Baumarkt (OTCGM:HBAUF) reporting earnings?

A

HORNBACH Baumarkt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HORNBACH Baumarkt.

Q

What sector and industry does HORNBACH Baumarkt (HBAUF) operate in?

A

HORNBACH Baumarkt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.