Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
333.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hawthorn Resources Ltd is a diversified base metal and gold explorer. The company is active on six major gold exploration projects - Anglo-Saxon, Edjudina and Yundamindera and Mount Bevan.

Hawthorn Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawthorn Resources (OTCPK: HAWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawthorn Resources's (HAWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hawthorn Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hawthorn Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF)?

A

The stock price for Hawthorn Resources (OTCPK: HAWWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hawthorn Resources.

Q

When is Hawthorn Resources (OTCPK:HAWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Hawthorn Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawthorn Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawthorn Resources (HAWWF) operate in?

A

Hawthorn Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.