Haw Par Corp
(OTCPK:HAWPY)
30.50
00
At close: Apr 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low30.5 - 34.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E21.06
50d Avg. Price30.5
Div / Yield0.88/2.89%
Payout Ratio60.13
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Haw Par Corp (OTC:HAWPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Haw Par Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Haw Par Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Haw Par Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Haw Par Corp (OTCPK:HAWPY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Haw Par Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Haw Par Corp (OTCPK:HAWPY)?
A

There are no earnings for Haw Par Corp

Q
What were Haw Par Corp’s (OTCPK:HAWPY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Haw Par Corp

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.