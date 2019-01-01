QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.89/2.59%
52 Wk
34.5 - 34.5
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
80.54
Open
-
P/E
31.37
EPS
0.23
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Haw Par Corp Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company that operates multiple brands. The company's primary strategy is to expand its core businesses through product brand extension, strategic alliances, and exploring potential acquisitions. Its operating segments include the Healthcare segment, Investments segment, and Others segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment. Its Healthcare segment manufactures and distributes topical analgesic products under the Tiger Balm and Kwan Loong brand. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the ASEAN countries.

Haw Par Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haw Par Corp (HAWPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haw Par Corp (OTCPK: HAWPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Haw Par Corp's (HAWPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haw Par Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Haw Par Corp (HAWPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haw Par Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Haw Par Corp (HAWPY)?

A

The stock price for Haw Par Corp (OTCPK: HAWPY) is $34.5 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:34:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haw Par Corp (HAWPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haw Par Corp.

Q

When is Haw Par Corp (OTCPK:HAWPY) reporting earnings?

A

Haw Par Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haw Par Corp (HAWPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haw Par Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Haw Par Corp (HAWPY) operate in?

A

Haw Par Corp is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.