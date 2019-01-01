Haw Par Corp Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company that operates multiple brands. The company's primary strategy is to expand its core businesses through product brand extension, strategic alliances, and exploring potential acquisitions. Its operating segments include the Healthcare segment, Investments segment, and Others segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment. Its Healthcare segment manufactures and distributes topical analgesic products under the Tiger Balm and Kwan Loong brand. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the ASEAN countries.