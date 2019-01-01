QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Hawaiian Electric Co Inc operates in the electric utility division. The business activity of the group includes producing, purchasing, distributing and selling of electricity on the islands of Oahu; Hawaii and Maui, Lanai and Molokai. It serves various suburban communities, resorts, U.S. Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations.

Hawaiian Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawaiian Electric (OTCPK: HAWLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawaiian Electric's (HAWLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hawaiian Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hawaiian Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN)?

A

The stock price for Hawaiian Electric (OTCPK: HAWLN) is $23.71 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:56:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Hawaiian Electric (OTCPK:HAWLN) reporting earnings?

A

Hawaiian Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawaiian Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawaiian Electric (HAWLN) operate in?

A

Hawaiian Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.