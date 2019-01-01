Havas SA is a French advertising and public relations business. The company is divided into two main segments: Havas Creative and Havas Media. The creative segment focuses on integrated marketing communications and solutions for its clients in industries such as sports, health, and financial services. The media segment focuses on media planning, buying, and digital activities via television, the Internet, and magazines. From a geographic standpoint, Havas SA's revenue is focused on North America, France, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Continental Europe. The company's two segments contribute fairly evenly to overall revenue.