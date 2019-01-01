QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Havas SA is a French advertising and public relations business. The company is divided into two main segments: Havas Creative and Havas Media. The creative segment focuses on integrated marketing communications and solutions for its clients in industries such as sports, health, and financial services. The media segment focuses on media planning, buying, and digital activities via television, the Internet, and magazines. From a geographic standpoint, Havas SA's revenue is focused on North America, France, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Continental Europe. The company's two segments contribute fairly evenly to overall revenue.

Havas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Havas (HAVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Havas (OTCEM: HAVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Havas's (HAVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Havas.

Q

What is the target price for Havas (HAVSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Havas

Q

Current Stock Price for Havas (HAVSF)?

A

The stock price for Havas (OTCEM: HAVSF) is $10.75 last updated Wed Dec 20 2017 18:36:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Havas (HAVSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 11, 2002.

Q

When is Havas (OTCEM:HAVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Havas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Havas (HAVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Havas.

Q

What sector and industry does Havas (HAVSF) operate in?

A

Havas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.