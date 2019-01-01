HAVN Life Sciences (OTC:HAVLD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Day High/Low0.77 - 1.07
52 Week High/Low0.61 - 1.07
Open / Close0.85 / 0.97
Float / Outstanding- / 5.1M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 1.4K
Mkt Cap4.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.6
Total Float-
HAVN Life Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, it offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.
HAVN Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK: HAVLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are HAVN Life Sciences's (HAVLD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for HAVN Life Sciences.

Q
What is the target price for HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for HAVN Life Sciences

Q
Current Stock Price for HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD)?
A

The stock price for HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK: HAVLD) is $0.96595 last updated August 5, 2022, 7:49 PM UTC.

Q
Does HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HAVN Life Sciences.

Q
When is HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK:HAVLD) reporting earnings?
A

HAVN Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for HAVN Life Sciences.

Q
What sector and industry does HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLD) operate in?
A

HAVN Life Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.