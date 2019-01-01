Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) was reported by Wedbush on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting HARP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 253.54% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) was provided by Wedbush, and Harpoon Therapeutics upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harpoon Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harpoon Therapeutics was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $7.00. The current price Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) is trading at is $1.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
