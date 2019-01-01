Haitong Securities Co Ltd is engaged in the securities and futures brokerage business, which trades securities and futures for customers such as individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions; investment banking business. It operates in Wealth Management; Investment Banking; Asset Management; Trading and Institution; Finance Lease; and Others segment. The Wealth Management Segment that derives majority revenue engages in the provision of a full range of financial services and investment solutions to retail and high net-worth clients. Services provided include brokering and dealing in securities and futures, investment consulting, wealth management as well as financial services such as margin financing, security lending, stock pledge.