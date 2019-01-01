QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Haitong Securities Co Ltd is engaged in the securities and futures brokerage business, which trades securities and futures for customers such as individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions; investment banking business. It operates in Wealth Management; Investment Banking; Asset Management; Trading and Institution; Finance Lease; and Others segment. The Wealth Management Segment that derives majority revenue engages in the provision of a full range of financial services and investment solutions to retail and high net-worth clients. Services provided include brokering and dealing in securities and futures, investment consulting, wealth management as well as financial services such as margin financing, security lending, stock pledge.

Haitong Securities Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haitong Securities Co (HAITY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haitong Securities Co (OTCPK: HAITY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Haitong Securities Co's (HAITY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haitong Securities Co.

Q

What is the target price for Haitong Securities Co (HAITY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haitong Securities Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Haitong Securities Co (HAITY)?

A

The stock price for Haitong Securities Co (OTCPK: HAITY) is $8.3164 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 19:35:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haitong Securities Co (HAITY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haitong Securities Co.

Q

When is Haitong Securities Co (OTCPK:HAITY) reporting earnings?

A

Haitong Securities Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haitong Securities Co (HAITY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haitong Securities Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Haitong Securities Co (HAITY) operate in?

A

Haitong Securities Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.