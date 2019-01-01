ñol

Infinya
(OTCPK:HAIPF)
88.505
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low66.45 - 92.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap573.7M
P/E21.93
50d Avg. Price87.75
Div / Yield3.86/4.36%
Payout Ratio75.17
EPS4.91
Total Float-

Infinya (OTC:HAIPF), Key Statistics

Infinya (OTC: HAIPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
768.5M
Trailing P/E
21.93
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.12
Price / Book (mrq)
1.86
Price / EBITDA
6.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.28
Earnings Yield
4.56%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.58
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
47.64
Tangible Book value per share
46.71
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.4B
Total Assets
2.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.4
Gross Margin
22.93%
Net Margin
6.96%
EBIT Margin
11.64%
EBITDA Margin
19.64%
Operating Margin
12.22%