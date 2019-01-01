ñol

Infinya
(OTCPK:HAIPF)
88.505
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low66.45 - 92.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap573.7M
P/E21.93
50d Avg. Price87.75
Div / Yield3.86/4.36%
Payout Ratio75.17
EPS4.91
Total Float-

Infinya (OTC:HAIPF), Dividends

Infinya issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infinya generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 5, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Infinya Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Infinya (HAIPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on July 18, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Infinya (HAIPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya (HAIPF). The last dividend payout was on July 18, 2006 and was $2.00

Q
How much per share is the next Infinya (HAIPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya (HAIPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on July 18, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Infinya (OTCPK:HAIPF)?
A

Infinya has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Infinya (HAIPF) was $2.00 and was paid out next on July 18, 2006.

