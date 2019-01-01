Infinya (OTC:HAIPF), Dividends

Infinya issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infinya generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on July 18, 2006.
There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya (HAIPF). The last dividend payout was on July 18, 2006 and was $2.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Infinya (HAIPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on July 18, 2006
Infinya has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Infinya (HAIPF) was $2.00 and was paid out next on July 18, 2006.
Browse dividends on all stocks.