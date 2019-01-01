Hadera Paper Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of paper and paper products. It is engaged in the manufacture and sale of packaging paper, corrugated board containers and packaging for consumer goods, in the collection and recycling of paper and plastic waste and in the marketing of office supplies, mainly to the institutional and business sector. It also holds interests in associated companies that deal in the manufacture and marketing of printing and writing paper, household paper products, hygiene products, disposable diapers, complementary kitchen products. The main products of the company include various types of writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard, and corrugated fiberboard. In addition, it provides office supplies to businesses and organizations.