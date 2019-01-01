|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hadera Paper (OTCPK: HAIPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hadera Paper.
There is no analysis for Hadera Paper
The stock price for Hadera Paper (OTCPK: HAIPF) is $73.23 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 15:36:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2006 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2006.
Hadera Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hadera Paper.
Hadera Paper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.