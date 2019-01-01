QQQ
Hadera Paper Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of paper and paper products. It is engaged in the manufacture and sale of packaging paper, corrugated board containers and packaging for consumer goods, in the collection and recycling of paper and plastic waste and in the marketing of office supplies, mainly to the institutional and business sector. It also holds interests in associated companies that deal in the manufacture and marketing of printing and writing paper, household paper products, hygiene products, disposable diapers, complementary kitchen products. The main products of the company include various types of writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard, and corrugated fiberboard. In addition, it provides office supplies to businesses and organizations.

Hadera Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hadera Paper (HAIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hadera Paper (OTCPK: HAIPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hadera Paper's (HAIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hadera Paper.

Q

What is the target price for Hadera Paper (HAIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hadera Paper

Q

Current Stock Price for Hadera Paper (HAIPF)?

A

The stock price for Hadera Paper (OTCPK: HAIPF) is $73.23 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 15:36:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hadera Paper (HAIPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2006 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2006.

Q

When is Hadera Paper (OTCPK:HAIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hadera Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hadera Paper (HAIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hadera Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does Hadera Paper (HAIPF) operate in?

A

Hadera Paper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.