QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
165.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hanison Construction Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Construction, Interior and Renovation Works, supply and installation of building materials, sales of health products, property investment (including lease income from property investment and revenue from hotel operations), property development, and provision of property agency and management services. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hanison Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanison Construction (HACOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanison Construction (OTCPK: HACOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanison Construction's (HACOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanison Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Hanison Construction (HACOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanison Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanison Construction (HACOF)?

A

The stock price for Hanison Construction (OTCPK: HACOF) is $0.15 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 18:40:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanison Construction (HACOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanison Construction.

Q

When is Hanison Construction (OTCPK:HACOF) reporting earnings?

A

Hanison Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanison Construction (HACOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanison Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanison Construction (HACOF) operate in?

A

Hanison Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.