ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hachijuni Bank
(OTCPK:HACBY)
34.54
00
At close: May 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.01 - 38.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 49M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E7.05
50d Avg. Price34.03
Div / Yield1.25/3.62%
Payout Ratio21.76
EPS202.8
Total Float-

Hachijuni Bank (OTC:HACBY), Dividends

Hachijuni Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hachijuni Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hachijuni Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hachijuni Bank (HACBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hachijuni Bank.

Q
What date did I need to own Hachijuni Bank (HACBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hachijuni Bank (HACBY). The last dividend payout was on July 16, 2009 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Hachijuni Bank (HACBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hachijuni Bank (HACBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on July 16, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hachijuni Bank (OTCPK:HACBY)?
A

The most current yield for Hachijuni Bank (HACBY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 16, 2009

Browse dividends on all stocks.