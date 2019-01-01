QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 3.14
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.5
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd is active in the Chinese healthcare sector. The company manufactures pharmaceutical products including antibiotics, vasodilators, and traditional Chinese medical therapies in preparations such as injection, tablet, capsule, powder, cream, and oral liquid. Its operations are divided into three main segments: pharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical distribution & retail, and health products. The greater portion of its revenue comes from its pharmaceutical activities in patent medicine, raw materials, distribution, and retail. The rest of its revenues come from its beverage, food, cosmetics, and health products. The company's primary market is China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guangzhou Baiyunshan (OTCPK: GZPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guangzhou Baiyunshan's (GZPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guangzhou Baiyunshan.

Q

What is the target price for Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guangzhou Baiyunshan

Q

Current Stock Price for Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF)?

A

The stock price for Guangzhou Baiyunshan (OTCPK: GZPHF) is $3.14 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 16:18:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangzhou Baiyunshan.

Q

When is Guangzhou Baiyunshan (OTCPK:GZPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Guangzhou Baiyunshan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guangzhou Baiyunshan.

Q

What sector and industry does Guangzhou Baiyunshan (GZPHF) operate in?

A

Guangzhou Baiyunshan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.