Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd is active in the Chinese healthcare sector. The company manufactures pharmaceutical products including antibiotics, vasodilators, and traditional Chinese medical therapies in preparations such as injection, tablet, capsule, powder, cream, and oral liquid. Its operations are divided into three main segments: pharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical distribution & retail, and health products. The greater portion of its revenue comes from its pharmaceutical activities in patent medicine, raw materials, distribution, and retail. The rest of its revenues come from its beverage, food, cosmetics, and health products. The company's primary market is China.