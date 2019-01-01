|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.140
|REV
|12.515B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gazprom Neft (OTCPK: GZPFY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Gazprom Neft.
There is no analysis for Gazprom Neft
The stock price for Gazprom Neft (OTCPK: GZPFY) is $29.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2001 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Gazprom Neft’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gazprom Neft.
Gazprom Neft is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.