QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29 - 30.64
Vol / Avg.
23.3K/8.2K
Div / Yield
3.2/10.44%
52 Wk
22.68 - 37.48
Mkt Cap
27.7B
Payout Ratio
15.81
Open
30.64
P/E
5.3
EPS
148.1
Shares
943.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gazprom Neft PJSC is a vertically integrated oil company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas as well as the production and sale of petroleum products. It operates in two segments including Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, and oilfield services. The Downstream segment is a key revenue driver includes refining and marketing including processing crude into refined products and purchases, sells and transports crude and refined petroleum products. It offers products and services including motor fuel, aviation fuel, lubricants, bunkering, bitumen products, filling stations, engine oils and other products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.140
REV12.515B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gazprom Neft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gazprom Neft (OTCPK: GZPFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gazprom Neft's (GZPFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gazprom Neft.

Q

What is the target price for Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gazprom Neft

Q

Current Stock Price for Gazprom Neft (GZPFY)?

A

The stock price for Gazprom Neft (OTCPK: GZPFY) is $29.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2001 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:GZPFY) reporting earnings?

A

Gazprom Neft’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gazprom Neft.

Q

What sector and industry does Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) operate in?

A

Gazprom Neft is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.