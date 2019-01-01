Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd is an infrastructure company focused on toll roads and bridges. The company organizes itself into two segments: toll-road operations and all other segments. The toll-road operations segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, invests in, manages, and operates toll roads and bridges. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, but principally generates revenue from toll-road operations in the People's Republic of China, most significantly in the Guangdong Province.