Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
220.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
220.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guozi Zhongyu Capital Holdings Co is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guozi Zhongyu Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guozi Zhongyu Capital (OTCEM: GZCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guozi Zhongyu Capital's (GZCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guozi Zhongyu Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guozi Zhongyu Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC)?

A

The stock price for Guozi Zhongyu Capital (OTCEM: GZCC) is $0.001 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 13:30:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guozi Zhongyu Capital.

Q

When is Guozi Zhongyu Capital (OTCEM:GZCC) reporting earnings?

A

Guozi Zhongyu Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guozi Zhongyu Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Guozi Zhongyu Capital (GZCC) operate in?

A

Guozi Zhongyu Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.