QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.75 - 20.75
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.02%
52 Wk
19.25 - 29.5
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
44.12
Open
20.75
P/E
21.5
EPS
14.19
Shares
78.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GS Yuasa Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes batteries and battery products. The firm operates in four segments: Domestic Automotive Batteries, which includes car and motorcycle batteries and automotive components; Domestic Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, which includes alkaline stationary batteries; Overseas Automotive Batteries, which includes the sale of all battery products in overseas markets; and Automotive Lithium-Ion Batteries. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GS Yuasa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GS Yuasa (GYUAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GS Yuasa (OTCPK: GYUAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GS Yuasa's (GYUAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GS Yuasa.

Q

What is the target price for GS Yuasa (GYUAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GS Yuasa

Q

Current Stock Price for GS Yuasa (GYUAF)?

A

The stock price for GS Yuasa (OTCPK: GYUAF) is $20.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:13:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GS Yuasa (GYUAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GS Yuasa.

Q

When is GS Yuasa (OTCPK:GYUAF) reporting earnings?

A

GS Yuasa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GS Yuasa (GYUAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GS Yuasa.

Q

What sector and industry does GS Yuasa (GYUAF) operate in?

A

GS Yuasa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.