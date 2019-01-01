GS Yuasa Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes batteries and battery products. The firm operates in four segments: Domestic Automotive Batteries, which includes car and motorcycle batteries and automotive components; Domestic Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, which includes alkaline stationary batteries; Overseas Automotive Batteries, which includes the sale of all battery products in overseas markets; and Automotive Lithium-Ion Batteries. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Japan.