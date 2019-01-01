QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
2K/25.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
106.5M
Outstanding
Eco Oro Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company. Its principal business activities include the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets. The company focuses on the development of the Angostura Project in Northeastern Colombia which consists of the Angostura deposit.

Eco Oro Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco Oro Minerals (OTCPK: GYSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eco Oro Minerals's (GYSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco Oro Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco Oro Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF)?

A

The stock price for Eco Oro Minerals (OTCPK: GYSLF) is $0.119 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Oro Minerals.

Q

When is Eco Oro Minerals (OTCPK:GYSLF) reporting earnings?

A

Eco Oro Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco Oro Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco Oro Minerals (GYSLF) operate in?

A

Eco Oro Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.