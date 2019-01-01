QQQ
Range
0.65 - 0.67
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/6.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.12
Mkt Cap
34M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
52.3M
Outstanding
Goldsource Mines Inc is a Canadian resource company. It is engaged in the business segment of the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The geographical segments of the group are Canada and Guyana. It has a business interest in its Eagle Mountain Gold Project, located on its Eagle Mountain Property, in Guyana, South America and Saskatchewan Border Coal Project located to the north of the town of Hudson Bay.

Goldsource Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldsource Mines (OTCQB: GXSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goldsource Mines's (GXSFF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldsource Mines (GXSFF)?

A

The stock price for Goldsource Mines (OTCQB: GXSFF) is $0.6506 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Goldsource Mines (OTCQB:GXSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Goldsource Mines (GXSFF) operate in?

A

Goldsource Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.