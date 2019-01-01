QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Intercontinental Gold And Metals Ltd is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating assets with a focus on the Gold business. The company geographical segments include Canada and Bolivia.

Intercontinental Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercontinental Gold (OTCPK: GXMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intercontinental Gold's (GXMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercontinental Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intercontinental Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF)?

A

The stock price for Intercontinental Gold (OTCPK: GXMLF) is $0.0705 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:15:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercontinental Gold.

Q

When is Intercontinental Gold (OTCPK:GXMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Intercontinental Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercontinental Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercontinental Gold (GXMLF) operate in?

A

Intercontinental Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.