Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.9K
Div / Yield
0.08/9.52%
52 Wk
0.85 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
Growthpoint Properties Ltd is a property investment holding company engaged in the ownership of a variety of properties in South Africa and Australia. The company generates most of its revenue from rental income from its Office segment. These buildings, which are mainly office parks and low rises, are also Growthpoint's most valuable real estate assets. The operating segments of the company include Retail, Office, Industrial, Healthcare and Trading and Development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Growthpoint Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Growthpoint Properties (OTCGM: GWWTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Growthpoint Properties's (GWWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Growthpoint Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Growthpoint Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF)?

A

The stock price for Growthpoint Properties (OTCGM: GWWTF) is $0.85 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 18:17:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Growthpoint Properties.

Q

When is Growthpoint Properties (OTCGM:GWWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Growthpoint Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Growthpoint Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) operate in?

A

Growthpoint Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.