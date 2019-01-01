QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Global Water Technologies Inc identifies, develops and commercializes new non-chemical, filtration and other technologies to improve water efficiency. The Company also develops smart water grid solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Water Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Water Technologies (GWTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Water Technologies (OTCPK: GWTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Water Technologies's (GWTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Water Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Global Water Technologies (GWTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Water Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Water Technologies (GWTR)?

A

The stock price for Global Water Technologies (OTCPK: GWTR) is $0.089 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Water Technologies (GWTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Water Technologies.

Q

When is Global Water Technologies (OTCPK:GWTR) reporting earnings?

A

Global Water Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Water Technologies (GWTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Water Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Water Technologies (GWTR) operate in?

A

Global Water Technologies is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.