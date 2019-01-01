QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
692.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
Gulf West Security Network Inc is involved in providing residential and commercial electronic security, home automation, and systems integration services on both a retail and wholesale basis. The group is engaged in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of electronic systems in the United States.

Gulf West Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gulf West Security (GWSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulf West Security (OTCQB: GWSN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gulf West Security's (GWSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gulf West Security.

Q

What is the target price for Gulf West Security (GWSN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gulf West Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulf West Security (GWSN)?

A

The stock price for Gulf West Security (OTCQB: GWSN) is $0.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:54:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulf West Security (GWSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf West Security.

Q

When is Gulf West Security (OTCQB:GWSN) reporting earnings?

A

Gulf West Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gulf West Security (GWSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulf West Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulf West Security (GWSN) operate in?

A

Gulf West Security is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.