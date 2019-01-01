QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
20.3K/27.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
Global Wellness Strategies Inc is a debt financing company. The company provides a debt financing facility to help companies build their valuation and get to the next level in its financing cycle without giving away equity prematurely in their growth cycle. It is focusing on providing finance to medical cannabis, hemp, and CBD-related, healthcare-related target companies.

Glb Wellness Strategies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glb Wellness Strategies (OTCQB: GWSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Glb Wellness Strategies's (GWSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glb Wellness Strategies.

Q

What is the target price for Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glb Wellness Strategies

Q

Current Stock Price for Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF)?

A

The stock price for Glb Wellness Strategies (OTCQB: GWSFF) is $0.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glb Wellness Strategies.

Q

When is Glb Wellness Strategies (OTCQB:GWSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Glb Wellness Strategies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glb Wellness Strategies.

Q

What sector and industry does Glb Wellness Strategies (GWSFF) operate in?

A

Glb Wellness Strategies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.