There is no Press for this Ticker
Wholehealth Products Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. The company currently manufactures and markets a range of diagnostic test kits for consumer use through over-the-counter sales, and for use by health professionals, generally located at medical clinics, physician offices, and hospitals known as Points-of-Care, in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wholehealth Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Wholehealth Products (GWPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wholehealth Products (OTCEM: GWPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wholehealth Products's (GWPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wholehealth Products.

Q

What is the target price for Wholehealth Products (GWPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wholehealth Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Wholehealth Products (GWPC)?

A

The stock price for Wholehealth Products (OTCEM: GWPC) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 16:50:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wholehealth Products (GWPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wholehealth Products.

Q

When is Wholehealth Products (OTCEM:GWPC) reporting earnings?

A

Wholehealth Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wholehealth Products (GWPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wholehealth Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Wholehealth Products (GWPC) operate in?

A

Wholehealth Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.