QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Great Western Iron Ore Properties Inc has 100 mining claims on 2000 acres in northeastern Arizona. Gentry has six hematite iron ore deposits with over 284,200,000 tons of iron ore.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Western Iron Ore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Western Iron Ore (OTCEM: GWIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Western Iron Ore's (GWIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Western Iron Ore.

Q

What is the target price for Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Western Iron Ore

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO)?

A

The stock price for Great Western Iron Ore (OTCEM: GWIO) is $0.02 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 18:33:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Western Iron Ore.

Q

When is Great Western Iron Ore (OTCEM:GWIO) reporting earnings?

A

Great Western Iron Ore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Western Iron Ore.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Western Iron Ore (GWIO) operate in?

A

Great Western Iron Ore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.