GWG Hldgs (OTC:GWGHQ), Quotes and News Summary

(GWGHQ)
Day High/Low
2 - 4.3
Vol / Avg.
23.4K / 23.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
2 - 4.3
Mkt Cap
87.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
2.25 / 4.2
P/E
-
EPS
-2.44
Float / Outstanding
4.7M / 20.8M
50d Avg. Price
4.2

Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
GWG Holdings Inc is a financial service company engaged in life insurance and related business. Its reportable segments include Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The Secondary Life Insurance segment seeks to earn non-correlated yield from a portfolio of life insurance policies. Its Investment in Beneficient segment consists of investment in the common units of the BEN LP. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Secondary Life Insurance segment.
GWG Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of GWG Hldgs (OTCPK: GWGHQ) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are GWG Hldgs's (GWGHQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for GWG Hldgs.

Q
What is the target price for GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for GWG Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ)?
A

The stock price for GWG Hldgs (OTCPK: GWGHQ) is $4.2 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 19:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GWG Hldgs.

Q
When is GWG Hldgs (OTCPK:GWGHQ) reporting earnings?
A

GWG Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for GWG Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does GWG Hldgs (GWGHQ) operate in?
A

GWG Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.