QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden VY Bancshares Inc is a banking company. Its services include savings account, certificate of deposit, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, home loan, commercial lending, bill payment services, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden VY Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden VY Bancshares (OTCPK: GVYB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden VY Bancshares's (GVYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden VY Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden VY Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB)?

A

The stock price for Golden VY Bancshares (OTCPK: GVYB) is $19.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:43:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2019.

Q

When is Golden VY Bancshares (OTCPK:GVYB) reporting earnings?

A

Golden VY Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden VY Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden VY Bancshares (GVYB) operate in?

A

Golden VY Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.