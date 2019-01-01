|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Golden VY Bancshares (OTCPK: GVYB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Golden VY Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Golden VY Bancshares
The stock price for Golden VY Bancshares (OTCPK: GVYB) is $19.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:43:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2019.
Golden VY Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Golden VY Bancshares.
Golden VY Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.