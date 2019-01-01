QQQ
Greenville Federal Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The company provides deposit products including checking, savings, money market and individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers loans including a mortgage loan, home equity loan, construction loan among others.

Greenville Federal Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenville Federal Finl (OTCPK: GVFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greenville Federal Finl's (GVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenville Federal Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenville Federal Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF)?

A

The stock price for Greenville Federal Finl (OTCPK: GVFF) is $8.9 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is Greenville Federal Finl (OTCPK:GVFF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenville Federal Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenville Federal Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenville Federal Finl (GVFF) operate in?

A

Greenville Federal Finl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.