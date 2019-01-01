QQQ
Golden Valley Development Inc manufactures and markets patented products in the health care sector. The company's patented products are PercuGuard and Cut Stop.

Golden Valley Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Golden Valley Development (GVDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Valley Development (OTCEM: GVDI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Valley Development's (GVDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Valley Development.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Valley Development (GVDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Valley Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Valley Development (GVDI)?

A

The stock price for Golden Valley Development (OTCEM: GVDI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:53:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Valley Development (GVDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Valley Development.

Q

When is Golden Valley Development (OTCEM:GVDI) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Valley Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Valley Development (GVDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Valley Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Valley Development (GVDI) operate in?

A

Golden Valley Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.