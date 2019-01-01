QQQ
Range
9.92 - 9.92
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/89K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.78 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
248.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.92
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Green Visor Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Green Visor Financial (GVCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Visor Financial (NASDAQ: GVCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Visor Financial's (GVCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Visor Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Green Visor Financial (GVCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Visor Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Visor Financial (GVCI)?

A

The stock price for Green Visor Financial (NASDAQ: GVCI) is $9.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Visor Financial (GVCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Visor Financial.

Q

When is Green Visor Financial (NASDAQ:GVCI) reporting earnings?

A

Green Visor Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Visor Financial (GVCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Visor Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Visor Financial (GVCI) operate in?

A

Green Visor Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.