GL Ltd is a holding company, primarily operating in the lodging industry. The company has several business segments that include hotels, oil & gas, property development, and Others. The hotel segment wholly owns, manages, and leases hotel chains in the United Kingdom. The oil & gas segment owns the rights to royalties for the production of oil and natural gas in the Bass Strait in Australia. The property development section owns properties in Hawaii and London. The Others segment covers the Group's other investments, treasury operations, and corporate office. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in the U.K.