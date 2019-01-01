QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 5.35
Mkt Cap
636.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
136.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GL Ltd is a holding company, primarily operating in the lodging industry. The company has several business segments that include hotels, oil & gas, property development, and Others. The hotel segment wholly owns, manages, and leases hotel chains in the United Kingdom. The oil & gas segment owns the rights to royalties for the production of oil and natural gas in the Bass Strait in Australia. The property development section owns properties in Hawaii and London. The Others segment covers the Group's other investments, treasury operations, and corporate office. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in the U.K.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GL (GUORY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GL (OTC: GUORY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GL's (GUORY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GL.

Q

What is the target price for GL (GUORY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GL

Q

Current Stock Price for GL (GUORY)?

A

The stock price for GL (OTC: GUORY) is $4.65 last updated Today at 2:02:09 PM.

Q

Does GL (GUORY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Q

When is GL (OTC:GUORY) reporting earnings?

A

GL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GL (GUORY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GL.

Q

What sector and industry does GL (GUORY) operate in?

A

GL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.