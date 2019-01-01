QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.53/2.57%
52 Wk
17.8 - 24.92
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
8.74
Open
-
P/E
6.93
EPS
78.38
Shares
63.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. is a Japanese company that plans, develops, and distributes online video games. These games include smartphone platforms, online computer games, and console games. The company operates through its Personal Computer (PC) online segment, which is involved with distributing, operating, and licensing online games, and Mobile Consumer segment, which is involved with planning, development, and delivery of smartphone, consoles, and portable gaming machines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GungHo Online Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GungHo Online (GUNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GungHo Online (OTCPK: GUNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GungHo Online's (GUNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GungHo Online.

Q

What is the target price for GungHo Online (GUNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GungHo Online

Q

Current Stock Price for GungHo Online (GUNGF)?

A

The stock price for GungHo Online (OTCPK: GUNGF) is $20.76 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 14:51:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GungHo Online (GUNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GungHo Online.

Q

When is GungHo Online (OTCPK:GUNGF) reporting earnings?

A

GungHo Online does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GungHo Online (GUNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GungHo Online.

Q

What sector and industry does GungHo Online (GUNGF) operate in?

A

GungHo Online is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.