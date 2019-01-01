Gourmet Master Co Ltd operates a chain of cafe stores under the brand 85 Degrees Daily Cafe. Its branch footprints spread across the urban areas of Taiwan, Mainland China, and Hong Kong. The company also owns a few stores in the United States and Australia. The company is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of beverages, including coffee, tea, milk tea, and cold drinks, as well as bakery products such as cakes, bread, and Western-style desserts. Gourmet Master also engages in the retailing of packaged desserts, instant coffee, imported coffee beans, and gift boxes, as well as wholesale bakery machinery.