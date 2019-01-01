ñol

Gourmet Master Co
(OTCPK:GUMCF)
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gourmet Master Co Ltd operates a chain of cafe stores under the brand 85 Degrees Daily Cafe. Its branch footprints spread across the urban areas of Taiwan, Mainland China, and Hong Kong. The company also owns a few stores in the United States and Australia. The company is mainly engaged in the production and distribution of beverages, including coffee, tea, milk tea, and cold drinks, as well as bakery products such as cakes, bread, and Western-style desserts. Gourmet Master also engages in the retailing of packaged desserts, instant coffee, imported coffee beans, and gift boxes, as well as wholesale bakery machinery.
Q

How do I buy Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gourmet Master Co (OTCPK: GUMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gourmet Master Co's (GUMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gourmet Master Co.

Q

What is the target price for Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gourmet Master Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF)?

A

The stock price for Gourmet Master Co (OTCPK: GUMCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gourmet Master Co.

Q

When is Gourmet Master Co (OTCPK:GUMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Gourmet Master Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gourmet Master Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Gourmet Master Co (GUMCF) operate in?

A

Gourmet Master Co is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Restaurants industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.