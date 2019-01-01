QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Guoco Group Ltd is a holdings company engaged in investment and financial businesses globally. The company operates in four main segments: principal investment, property development and investment, hospitality and leisure, and financial services. It generates additional revenue from oil and gas production. Principal investment segment covers direct and equity investments, and treasury operations. The main revenue driver, the property development and investment segment, develops residential and commercial properties in China and Southeast Asia. The hospitality and leisure segment owns, leases and manages hotels, and operates gaming businesses in the UK, Spain and Belgium. The financial-services segment includes commercial, consumer and investment banking, as well as insurance services.

Guoco Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guoco Group (GULRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guoco Group (OTCPK: GULRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guoco Group's (GULRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guoco Group.

Q

What is the target price for Guoco Group (GULRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guoco Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Guoco Group (GULRF)?

A

The stock price for Guoco Group (OTCPK: GULRF) is $11.34 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 17:34:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guoco Group (GULRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guoco Group.

Q

When is Guoco Group (OTCPK:GULRF) reporting earnings?

A

Guoco Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guoco Group (GULRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guoco Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Guoco Group (GULRF) operate in?

A

Guoco Group is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.