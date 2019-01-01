Grupo Famsa SAB de CV is a Mexican investment holding company engaged in the retail sector, satisfying families' different purchasing, financing, and savings needs. The company operates business through three main business segments Famsa Mexico, Banco Famsa, and USA Famsa. Through these segments, the firm operates retail stores, offers financial services, and also manages wholesale, manufacturing of furniture and footwear, catalog business. The company generates the majority of its revenues from retail stores across Mexico.