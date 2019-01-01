QQQ
Grupo Famsa SAB de CV is a Mexican investment holding company engaged in the retail sector, satisfying families' different purchasing, financing, and savings needs. The company operates business through three main business segments Famsa Mexico, Banco Famsa, and USA Famsa. Through these segments, the firm operates retail stores, offers financial services, and also manages wholesale, manufacturing of furniture and footwear, catalog business. The company generates the majority of its revenues from retail stores across Mexico.

Grupo Famsa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Famsa (GUFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Famsa (OTCEM: GUFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Famsa's (GUFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Famsa.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Famsa (GUFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Famsa

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Famsa (GUFAF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Famsa (OTCEM: GUFAF) is $0.03 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 13:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Famsa (GUFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Famsa.

Q

When is Grupo Famsa (OTCEM:GUFAF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Famsa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Famsa (GUFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Famsa.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Famsa (GUFAF) operate in?

A

Grupo Famsa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.