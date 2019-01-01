|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GuestLogix (OTCEM: GUESF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GuestLogix.
There is no analysis for GuestLogix
The stock price for GuestLogix (OTCEM: GUESF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:53:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GuestLogix.
GuestLogix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for GuestLogix.
GuestLogix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.