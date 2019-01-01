GuestLogix Inc provides proprietary transaction-based onboard retail software solutions for the passenger travel industry. The solutions enable airlines and other travel operators to manage onboard retail environments and process ancillary revenue transactions. Its merchandising, payment, and business intelligence solutions are used by airlines, rail and bus operators to manage, transact and operate lucrative retail programs. Geographically, the business presences of the group are seen in the regions of North America, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.