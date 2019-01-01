QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GuestLogix Inc provides proprietary transaction-based onboard retail software solutions for the passenger travel industry. The solutions enable airlines and other travel operators to manage onboard retail environments and process ancillary revenue transactions. Its merchandising, payment, and business intelligence solutions are used by airlines, rail and bus operators to manage, transact and operate lucrative retail programs. Geographically, the business presences of the group are seen in the regions of North America, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

GuestLogix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GuestLogix (GUESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GuestLogix (OTCEM: GUESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GuestLogix's (GUESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GuestLogix.

Q

What is the target price for GuestLogix (GUESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GuestLogix

Q

Current Stock Price for GuestLogix (GUESF)?

A

The stock price for GuestLogix (OTCEM: GUESF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:53:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GuestLogix (GUESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GuestLogix.

Q

When is GuestLogix (OTCEM:GUESF) reporting earnings?

A

GuestLogix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GuestLogix (GUESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GuestLogix.

Q

What sector and industry does GuestLogix (GUESF) operate in?

A

GuestLogix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.