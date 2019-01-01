Guerbet SA is a healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical imaging contrast agents destined for diagnostic purposes. Its products include medical imaging contrast products for x-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and for nuclear medicine. The company markets its products under the brand names such as Xenetix, Optiray, Oxilan, Telebrix, Lipiodol, Dotarem, Endorem, Artirem, Lumirem, and Lipiodol.