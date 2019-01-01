QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
GTY Technology Holdings Inc is a SAAS company offering a cloud-based suite of solutions for North American state and local governments. The company's suite of solutions for state and local governments addresses functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting and permitting. It operates through six segments namely Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, Open Counter, Questica, and Sherpa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GTY Technology Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GTY Technology Holdings (OTC: GTYHW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GTY Technology Holdings's (GTYHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GTY Technology Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GTY Technology Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW)?

A

The stock price for GTY Technology Holdings (OTC: GTYHW) is $0.648 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GTY Technology Holdings.

Q

When is GTY Technology Holdings (OTC:GTYHW) reporting earnings?

A

GTY Technology Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GTY Technology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GTY Technology Holdings (GTYHW) operate in?

A

GTY Technology Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTC.