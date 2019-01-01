GTX Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of products and services in the GPS and BLE wearable technology personal location and wandering assistive technology business. Its Product and services include GPS SmartSole, Take-Along Tracker 4G, Track My Workforce, Sole Protector for GPS Smart sole, Take-Along Friends & the Invisabelt, Protective Medical devices & supplies, and VeriTap. The company generates revenue from product sales, recurring subscriptions, software and intellectual property (IP) licensing, fees for custom hardware and software development, professional consulting, and support & maintenance services.