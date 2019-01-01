QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
630.2K/957.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
225M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
GTX Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of products and services in the GPS and BLE wearable technology personal location and wandering assistive technology business. Its Product and services include GPS SmartSole, Take-Along Tracker 4G, Track My Workforce, Sole Protector for GPS Smart sole, Take-Along Friends & the Invisabelt, Protective Medical devices & supplies, and VeriTap. The company generates revenue from product sales, recurring subscriptions, software and intellectual property (IP) licensing, fees for custom hardware and software development, professional consulting, and support & maintenance services.

GTX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GTX (GTXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GTX (OTCPK: GTXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GTX's (GTXO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GTX.

Q

What is the target price for GTX (GTXO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GTX

Q

Current Stock Price for GTX (GTXO)?

A

The stock price for GTX (OTCPK: GTXO) is $0.0094 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GTX (GTXO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GTX.

Q

When is GTX (OTCPK:GTXO) reporting earnings?

A

GTX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GTX (GTXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GTX.

Q

What sector and industry does GTX (GTXO) operate in?

A

GTX is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.