QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 5.55
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.38
Shares
65M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures and sells highly engineered turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for OEMs and the aftermarket. The company is a global technology leader with significant expertise in delivering products across gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified powertrains. The company also sells its technologies in the global aftermarket through its distribution network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Garrett Motion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garrett Motion (OTC: GTXMQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Garrett Motion's (GTXMQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Garrett Motion.

Q

What is the target price for Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Garrett Motion

Q

Current Stock Price for Garrett Motion (GTXMQ)?

A

The stock price for Garrett Motion (OTC: GTXMQ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Garrett Motion.

Q

When is Garrett Motion (OTC:GTXMQ) reporting earnings?

A

Garrett Motion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garrett Motion.

Q

What sector and industry does Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) operate in?

A

Garrett Motion is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTC.